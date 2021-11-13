Watch
News

Actions

Apartment rents hit record high in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
Sky 5/WTVF
Downtown Nashville in May 2021
Downtown Nashville
Posted at 8:22 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 21:22:01-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know how hot Nashville’s housing market is, but new data shows it's just as hot for apartment renters.

Joel Sanders with Apartment Insiders says the average price for an apartment in Nashville has reached a new record high — more than $1,500.

Just four years ago, it was around $1,150.

Sanders says the rent increases are driven by a lack of apartment supply, with builders not constructing new apartments fast enough. Sanders admits those kinds of increases can be hard to stomach for new Nashvillians.

"There's not an easy answer for that, I think a lot of people will have to look to go out to the suburbs where rent is less expensive," Sanders said.

Sanders says there is at least one silver lining: apartment rents tend to go up less for people renewing leases, rather than signing new ones.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap