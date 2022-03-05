Apartment resident shot after overnight shooting on Demonbreun Street.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday outside a bar near Music Row.

Officers on the scene said several people were kicked out of the 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street and then a fight broke out. Shots were fired and someone in an apartment across the street was hit.

No word yet on how that person is doing. And so far, no one's been arrested.

This comes almost seven months after MNPD increased its presence in the Midtown area of Nashville due to a recent uptick in crime. There have now been four shootings on the street since last April.

In August, Metro Police Chief John Drake said the department was adding more officers in the area, going from around three to four to eight total. The department also added its mounted horse patrol and DUI/aggressive driving units.

Drake said the department also has a camera system in the area – called SkyCop – that monitors vehicles and people as they come and go.

Drake said while these resources will help address the area’s immediate needs, the department is looking at long-term concerns, as well.

MNPD is also still searching for four suspects connected to a shooting in the same block in early 2021.