API Middle Tennessee holds Art Festival for API Heritage Month

Posted at 5:41 AM, May 07, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May marks Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and API Middle Tennessee is holding its third annual arts festival is happening Sunday at the Frist Art Museum.

It all starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. API Middle Tennessee is asking attendees to RSVP ahead of time.

Festival Schedule from API Middle Tennessee:

This is just one way the organization is marking API Heritage Month.
"The Greater Nashville Chinese Association, the Nashville Chinese School, and API Middle Tennessee are partnering again to bring Asian and Pacific Islander written and illustrated books to local school libraries," API Middle Tennessee said on their website.

The books will go to Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools.

You can learn more on how to donate here.

