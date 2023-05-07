API Middle Tennessee holds Art Festival for API Heritage Month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May marks Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and API Middle Tennessee is holding its third annual arts festival is happening Sunday at the Frist Art Museum.

It all starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 5:00 p.m. API Middle Tennessee is asking attendees to RSVP ahead of time.

Festival Schedule from API Middle Tennessee:



1:00 - Opening & Welcome

1:15 - Friends with Instruments featuring Andrew Speed

Friends with Instruments 2:30 - Community Fashion Show

3:00 - Performance from the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville

Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville 3:15 - Korean Cultural Performances curated by the Korean American Association of Greater Nashville

4:00 - Solo set by Adarsh from Strange Curry

Strange Curry 4:30 - Chinese Cultural Performances curated by the Greater Nashville Chinese Association

This is just one way the organization is marking API Heritage Month.

"The Greater Nashville Chinese Association, the Nashville Chinese School, and API Middle Tennessee are partnering again to bring Asian and Pacific Islander written and illustrated books to local school libraries," API Middle Tennessee said on their website.

The books will go to Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools.

You can learn more on how to donate here.