API Middle Tennessee teams up with the Frist Art Museum to host 'Asian Street Market'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Food, art and music were all in the spotlight at the Frist Museum Saturday to highlight the Asian and Pacific Islander community in Nashville.

The museum is currently displaying the exhibit Weaving Splendor: Treasures of Asian Textiles, and partnered with the API of Middle Tennessee for a celebration.

More than a dozen vendors set up around the museum offering a wide array of dishes, handcrafted jewelry, henna tattoos, and more.

Organizers said the market allows people to experience the culture behind the art-- and understand more of where it came from.

"I think it's really important to recognize that sometimes art is just consumed and in that consumption people really forget that there's people behind that culture. So I really think an event like this brings a human element to the textiles, the art, and the exhibit," Executive Director of API Middle TN, Joseph Gutierrez, said.

The exhibit featuring textiles from different Asian countries will be on display until December 31st.