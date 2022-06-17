App helps pair people with private pools in heat wave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this scorching heat, you wouldn't be alone in looking toward a pool to help cool.

For Ketner Hall and his parents Adam and Sandra, they just have to look to their back yard.

But they aren't the only ones who use their pool.

Adam and Sandra Hall have joined the Swimply App.

"It's a similar situation to Airbnb with how you would schedule it," Adam said.

Through the app, they offer to host their pool for others, for an hourly rate.

"We started two weeks ago, listing it, we had our first booking actually the next day," Adam said.

They say they've had six booking so far, with two more on the schedule.

Adam says the Swimply app is a good option for both his guests, and his family, who has to pay to maintain the pool.

"Like everything, everything's going up, pool chemicals aren't immune to that, so the thought of subsidizing the cost to have the pool and water, and someone can sit in it and it not sit empty, its a win win for both of us," Adam said.

So far, there are only a few dozen Swimply hosts in the Nashville area, But with the temperatures staying in the triple digits next week, the Hall's think this could be the start of something big.