App rideshare and delivery drivers go on strike this International Workers' Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you planned to use a rideshare app to get to where you need to go today, you may have some trouble.

App drivers are going on strike in Nashville and across the country for International Workers' Day, or May Day, to demand better wages.

The group "Justice for App Workers" which claims to have more than 130,000 members, is leading this nationwide strike.

App drivers plan to not work in protest of what they call the, "ever-increasing corporate greed of the nation's app companies."

They ask for supporters to not use these apps for the day in solidarity. That includes Lyft, Uber, DoorDash, Grubhub, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Postmates, Instacart and other app companies.

The group is also calling for deactivation protections. They said their jobs are vulnerable because if someone complains about their services, even if it is not true, they could unfairly be fired and lose access to work for the app.

The group said many workers are living order-to-order and low wages and the looming threat of app deactivation puts their livelihoods at risk.

There is a pledge app workers and supporters can sign in recognition of the strike.