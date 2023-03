NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide in Antioch on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Peppertree Forest subdivision just after 10 a.m.

It's believed a 42-year-old man shot and killed his 37-year-old wife before shooting himself. Police say there was an adult male and female witness. The man was outside the home while the woman was inside.