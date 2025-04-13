Arborist shares how nearby trees can either reduce or inflame allergies.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Magnolias won't make springtime sneezes the worst, but arborist Lucas Suzano lists off lots of trees that do.

"The big sneeze culprits are going to be more of your hardwood trees; those would be the American beech, maple, oak, birch, ash, cottonwood, elm, and hawthorn," said Suzano.

Suzano sees hardwood trees all over Sevier Park, but he said the magnolia he pointed out makes the list for trees that cause fewer allergies.

"Those include the poplar tree, flowering crabapple, dogwoods, crape myrtles, and magnolias," said Suzano.

Planting these types of trees can help calm allergies.

Lucas works with Davey Tree Services. He said finding out the type of tree on a property can also help just as much.

"What we have found is that even planting one female tree on a property can drastically reduce the amount of pollen," said Suzano.

Male trees produce more pollen, while female trees catch pollen.

"If it's specifically about allergens, making sure you have at least one or a few female trees can help clean up the air," said Suzano.

The time of day to go outdoors matters for reducing allergies, too.

"Levels peak on warm sunny days, typically late morning and early afternoon," said Suzano.

Suzano shared one final tip.

"It may be a good time to become a night owl," said Suzano.

He said the best time to find out what types of trees might be on your property is April and May.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).