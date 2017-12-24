Are New Homes, Construction Contributing To Flash Flooding?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some residents have been concerned that new homes and construction have contributed to flash flooding in their neighborhood.

Hank Keeling gave us a photo of flooding on Warfield Drive just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

"Eight to ten inches deep and running all the way across the road," Keeling said.

He uses the road to drive to a busy shopping district during the holidays.

"I use this as a cut through to get to the Hill Center and Green Hills," Keeling said.

He said he's lived in Green Hills since the 1990s, and this is a new problem.

"It only started as I recall this summer," Keeling said.

He added he wonders if new homes have been playing a role.

"I'm not an expert on that, but I would say it has to be," Keeling said. "There's just more pavement than there used to be.

There's also a creek that runs down Warfield Drive that could be contributing to the problem.

"The water should go into there, but somehow it's getting dammed up by whatever the developer I think did on this street," Keeling said.

Keeling reached out to his council member, Russ Pulley, for help.

"Increased development is not always the issue. We have storm water drains that are clogged," Pulley said.

Pulley added he has contacted Metro Water Department's Storm Water Division to see if developers have been following the rules.

"They've got more than one option, rain gardens, retention barrels, French drains, things of this nature that are designed to retain storm water, so they've got several options from which to choose," Pulley said. "And then our storm water department will look those over."

So as residents deal with a partially flooded street, city officials have been trying to figure out how to help.

"If you apply common sense to this, you can't reach a conclusion that it's not a problem," Pulley said. "So I really think it's a thing as city leaders that we need to take a look at moving forward because there appears to be no slow down in the development."

We left a message with the developer who constructed the home on the corner of the street but have not heard back yet.

We also put in a message to Metro Water Services for more information, but they didn't immediately respond.