Are proposals in the works to expand the Nashville airport? That's a difficult answer.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's airport has certainly grown over the last several years and there are plans for it to get even bigger.

But people who live nearby are concerned they could lose their homes because of it.

Since 2014, the Nashville International Airport says it has proposed a runway expansion for the 2-R /20L Runway. Airport officials say the expansion would open the doors to welcome flights to Asia.

But some long-time neighbors including Paul Rides said this is something he's just now learning about.

"It was very concerning. We love the neighborhood, and we've got old oak trees that have been here forever. And it's an older neighborhood. So, we have noticed increased airport traffic and increased noise. So, if the runway is even closer, it's going to be even more noise pollution and air pollution, and we don't want any part of that," he said.

People who live in Airport Estates, just off Murfreesboro Pike, received a letter in the mail letting them know their homes may need to be removed to make way for the expansion of a new airport runway. But the Nashville International Airport says the letter did not come from them.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has recently become aware of a notice that was disseminated to residents near the airport. This was not an official correspondence from BNA. We will review and keep the public updated on any future developments.

BNA

Councilmember Russ Bradford, who represents the area, said the letter has created some misunderstanding. He said around 19 homes could be demolished several years down the road.

"For one, I did not send that letter. I'm not sure who did. But it is a possibility that when the airport does hit that stage 5,10, 15 years down the road. For that, they will have to remove some of the houses in the immediate area where the runway and crash zone will be," he said.

To address concerns Bradford scheduled a meeting with airport representatives so that community members could get answers.

During the meeting, representatives from BNA said the proposed plans are in the very early stages. Before anything gets approved, the FAA would have to manage and approve an environmental impact statement, which would take at least two years. Part of that process includes working with the community to mitigate any negative impact. So far, the FAA hasn't agreed to take on that study.

Currently, the only approved demolition has been to the old Genesco building.

Still, neighbors say they'll stick together to make sure their concerns don't fly by.