Arming Teachers Bill Passes Another Vote; Moves Forward In Legislature
5:05 PM, Mar 20, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Arming Teachers Bill moved one step closer to becoming law with the approval from the Civil Justice Committee.
The committee voted 8 to 3 for the bill, pushing it to the Education Administration and Planning Committee.
The bill would allow private, certified firearms instructors to provide instruction to certain school employees.
Current law allows Wayne and Pickett counties to adopt a policy in which select employees can carry a concealed handgun within and on the grounds of their respective schools. Employees selected to carry a handgun must meet certain requirements, including having completed at least 40 hours of peace officers standards and training (POST) along with other things.
Yet, the bill would expand the law to offer that option to all Tennessee school districts, giving each district the choice to decide if its teachers will carry while in the classroom.