Arming Teachers Bill Passes First Subcommittee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A bill that would allow trained teachers to carry guns on school grounds passed its first hurdle.
The Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday.
The bill, which initially focused on firearm training for two counties, was expanded to allow teachers in all Tennessee counties to carry a gun in school.
The room was packed and there was much discussion before the vote. Tennessee Department of Education Rep. said they were opposed to the bill and listed numerous concerns.
Officials with the Tennessee Sheriff Association agreed saying they had faith in the training of school resource officers. "Our position is that the best policy would be to use SROs rather than teachers."
Yet, the bill's sponsor, Senator Hensley, told NewsChannel 5 he expects some teachers would be more than willing to take on the responsibility.
“We feel like there are individuals out there who want to do the extra training so they can be there to protect themselves and their students,” said Sen. Hensley.