Arming teachers in Tennessee with guns? Lawmakers can't pinpoint when the bill will come back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A bill that could arm teachers in Tennessee found an odd stopping point Monday night in the House of Representatives.

The bill landed on the clerk's desk. It's been pulled off the calendar, and it's a holding pattern. It would take a motion to put it back for a hearing on the regular calendar. This all happened as a result of House Republicans urging for members to pick up the calendar where it left off on Wednesday morning. Crowds in the gallery, who originally marched to the Tennessee capitol Monday in opposition, screamed in response to House Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth wanting to end the session only after three hours of business.

Lamberth, R-Portland, warned the gallery they wouldn't like the action that the bill's sponsor Rep. Ryan Williams, R-Cookeville, took. The bill was written prior to The Covenant School shooting, which left six dead inside a Christian school in Green Hills. Of the six who died, three of them were 9-year-olds.

"That bill can be pulled up at any time, including that same day with no notice to you on what calendar it's going to be placed on," Rep. G.A. Hardaway said to the gallery.

As the crowd cried, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, gaveled down the gallery with a smile and a small laugh, warning them not to cry out again. While the crowd lamented frustrations before the House session, the bill shouldn't go anywhere in the legislature this year because the Senate Judiciary Committee — which would have to pass it up to their Senate counterparts before the governor's desk — has closed for the year.

It could still reopen, but the chairman announced after The Covenant School shooting that the committee would take up no legislation regarding guns. In the Senate, it's been deferred to the 2024 calendar.

"I would implore upon the leader that if there was one more bill we could take up tonight, it would be this," Rep. Harold Love, D-Nashville, said. We took up another bill out of order last week. When folks come to hear us, we make an effort for them to be heard. This is an instance also that we need to make an effort. We need to let the public see us and have a conversation. It's 7:26 p.m. It's not that late."

Calling for a question, Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, made a statement, which is out of order on the House floor.

"I think it's shameful we are playing games," Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, said out of order in a question to the clerk. "Don't play games with the people."

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said educators made their way to sit in the gallery Monday night to hear about what would directly affect their classrooms. The next House floor session on Wednesday morning.

"Teachers will be in class at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. That's why they are here tonight — to listen to a bill about them," Clemmons said.

Once the bill landed on the clerk's desk, the House floor session continued on to messages and unfinished. Prior to that, Jones asked for an adjournment to leave. The motion to adjourn failed.