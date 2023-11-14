Arnold's Country Kitchen makes a comeback just in time for Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — After bidding farewell to its loyal customers earlier this year, Arnold's Country Kitchen, a Nashville institution, is making a return for a limited time.

The iconic "meat and three" spot, which had served the community for more than four decades before closing its doors in January, is set to reopen next week just in time for Thanksgiving.

Khalil Arnold, the owner, revealed that the decision to reopen came unexpectedly.

The property, originally slated for sale, had potential buyers who eventually backed out. Seizing the opportunity, Arnold and his family decided to revive the restaurant for a special time only.



"Right now, we're placing orders of food, you know, so people are already prepping. Well, I mean, turnip greens don't wash on their own, don’t get cut and prepped on their own. It takes time to do all this stuff the old school way," said Arnold.

Arnold, along with his brother and son, is gearing up to present a feast this Thanksgiving. It will mark the restaurant's return after an 11-month hiatus.

The reopening is seen as an unexpected opportunity for those who may not have had the chance to bid it farewell.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. A lot of people didn't get to say their goodbyes. And this kind of gives them more opportunity to do that,” said Arnold.

From Monday to Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Arnold's Country Kitchen will once again serve its classic dishes to walk-in customers.

On Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant will host a special holiday celebration, accessible by reservationonly. Two time slots, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., are available for those looking to savor the holiday spirit with a hearty meal.

Arnold sees this as an opportunity to say thank you to their loyal customers, and they'll be back in the future.

"It's hard to figure out what the future is going to hold, but we will definitely be open again. Whether it be for a pop-up or who knows. I mean, who knows what's going to happen,” Arnold said.

Anticipating a significant turnout, the Arnold family expects to feed hundreds of people during the reopening week.

In the spirit of giving back, any leftover food will be donated to support those at the Room In the Inn.

