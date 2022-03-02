Arrest made after woman's body found in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police arrested a man for homicide Tuesday night in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a car last week.

Investigators said Charley Koole's body was found in the backseat of a car on Paragon Mills on February 22.

One week later, a man is charged with her death.

William Justin Churchwell, 31, was booked into the Davidson County Jail Tuesday night for robbery and homicide.

According to his arrest affidavit, Churchwell was questioned after family of Koole's told detectives that she had visited them in the same Dodge Charger in which her body was discovered. At the time, she was with a man named Justin.

Detectives said they soon found a similiar homicide in the same area, and Churchwell was the person of interest.

Churchwell was arrested on an unrelated robbery warrant on Tuesday and during questioning, police said Churchwell admitted he shot Koole while she was in the backseat of the car.

"At one point during the ride, he turned to the victim, pointed a gun at her, closed his eyes, and pulled the trigger striking her one time," Churchwell's arrest report states.

Churchwell told detectives Koole was still talking after he shot her. He eventually ran from the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Churchwell is now booked into the Davidson County Jail without bond.