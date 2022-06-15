Arrest made in shooting death of a 23-year-old Clarksville man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 23-year-old Tavon Wilson in January 2018.

Wilson was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment on 119 Bennett Drive just before 11 a.m.

Evidence was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month, leading to an indictment for 26-year-old Devante Ladavid Ruffin.

Clarksville Police

Ruffin is being charged with 1st Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony and Aggravated Burglary.

Police are asking anyone with information or additional video footage to contact Detective Carlton, 931-648-0656, ext. 5172. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.