Arrest warrant issued for mother of six missing children from Cumberland Co.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of six children who have been missing from Cumberland County for a week.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says Misty Ware is now wanted on a felony charge of custodial interference after investigators determined she took the children from a home on Creston Road on Oct. 22.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Misty Ware

According to investigators, Ware is the children's biological mother but did not have legal custody of them under an existing court order.

The sheriff's office also announced Thursday that investigators recovered the red Chrysler Town & Country minivan believed to have been used to transport the children. The vehicle was found in Cumberland County on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Authorities have executed multiple search warrants and conducted numerous interviews as they continue searching for the children.

The six missing siblings are:

Anahi Ware, 16

Maximo Ware, 10

Abalino Almaraz-Ware, 8

Luisa Almaraz-Ware, 5

Paloma Ware, 3

Felix Ware, 9 months

All six children have brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators previously said they believed Ware might be traveling toward Mexico. She also has known ties to Cumberland and Marion counties in Tennessee, as well as Georgia.

The sheriff's office says it is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring the children home safely.

Anyone with information about Ware or the missing children is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas Henderson with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 931-484-6176.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crossville-Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 931-200-1173. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.