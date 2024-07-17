Art in the Park continues this summer at Shelby Park Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just because we get older and take on more in life, doesn't mean our hobbies have to disappear.

It may not seem like there are enough hours in the day. We have kids, meals to prep, bills to pay, housework to do and the list goes on.

There have been a number of free activities, including an art class, at the Shelby Park Community Center this summer.

"I'm a kindergarten teacher so throughout the school year, something like this probably wouldn't fit into my schedule," said Mary Carter.

"Parks, we offer all our programs for free," said Robert Sutton, who runs Shelby Park.

These art classes are a collaboration between not only the parks, but Friends of Shelby Park and Little Art House too.

The classes teach different techniques with a different focus each session. They will continue not only throughout the summer, but also going into the fall as well. Pre-registration is required.

You can find a list of contact information for parks and community centers here.