Artifacts from Mexico somehow wound up at the Parthenon. Curators say the right thing to do is return them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 240 artifacts at the Parthenon could be heading back to Mexico.

The collection of ancient items was likely taken illegally from the country. The artifacts are believed to be from the time before the arrival of Christopher Columbus.

Some 50 or 60 years ago, the pieces were donated by an amateur archaeologist. Not only did they not come with documentation, but the director of the Parthenon says it's actually illegal to take pre-Columbian works out of Mexico.

"This was a time when Pre-Columbian and Mexican artifacts had a real market outside of Mexico," said Lauren Bufferd, the director. "It was already illegal to bring them out — it had been since the 19th century — but it was very easy to bring out, and it became part of the Parthenon's permanent collection."

The Parthenon created the exhibit 'Repatriation And Its Impact' to explain the conflict.

"So, we may not have made the mistake, but the people of the past did," explained Bonnie Seymour, the assistant curator. "And we want to say we know these don't belong here. We know these belong to your community and this is probably something you don't get to see very often."

Returning artifacts is not unique to this museum.

"I feel like this is kind of a hot-button museum issue, but it's a bit behind the scenes, but something a lot of museums are experiencing. Having items in their collection that came because they were looted or stolen or have an unclear path to the museum," Bufferd said.

Because Parthenon property is Metro Nashville property, the Council gets the final say.

At Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. meeting, the Council will vote on whether to sign the collection over to a museum in Mexico.