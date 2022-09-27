Artists carving into diseased Nashville ash trees to spread word of harmful Emerald Ash Borers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To raise awareness about a bug creating big holes in Nashville's tree canopy, the Nashville Tree Foundation has recruited artists.

Between now and next spring, ten artists from around the country will transform diseased trees into conversation pieces about the Emerald Ash Borer. The selected trees are in Cedar Hill Park, Centennial Park, Downtown Nashville near the pedestrian bridge, Richland Park, Sevier Park, Shelby Park and Warner Parks.

Anthony Heinz May of Oregon is the first artist that's come to town to do a design. His tree is in Centennial Park by the Parthenon.

"This is a perfect way to get attention and attract attention to the issue," said Oscar Mestas, a park visitor from New Mexico with a forestry background. "Because it's gonna be big. If you have an ash tree in your yard, you better be ready to take care of it."

Building awareness about treating or replacing diseased Ash trees is work the artist said he is honored to do.

"It feels great to be part of a conversation that's meaningful and that represents our betterment... our present and future wellbeing," said Anthony Heinz May.

In some parts of Nashville, Ash trees make up more than 10% of the tree canopy. Unless treated, Emerald Ash Borers will kill all Ash trees before the year 2026, according to the Nashville Tree Foundation.

An indication that an Ash tree is in trouble is if it has dieback, which can be leaf loss or dying branches. It is important to treat or take down any kind of at-risk trees in your yard because the weaker a tree gets, the more likely it is to fall on property or a person.

Find out more about your options on the Nashville Tree Foundation's website.

