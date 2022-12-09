As a recession looms, businesses in Nashville are tightening their belts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the country faces a potential recession, major corporations are laying people off. The housing industry has been hit hard, and now some small businesses are feeling the impact, too.

During the pandemic, Crossfire Cleaning was busy clearing out gutters and pressure washing. But now, business is slowing down.

Small business owner Zach Hays said his clients likely don't have as much cash flow.

"I’m sure it’s just the recession, and everybody’s scared about what’s going to happen," Hays said. “I think everything’s more expensive, and with the rates, you can’t borrow money as easily, so people are really holding on to their money.”

On the bright side, Hays has been able to spend more time with his newborn.

"It’s been nice to spend time with him, and help my wife out with that, so that’s kind of been a blessing," Hays said.

At the same time, he's doing some belt-tightening.

"Normally it slows down this time of year anyway, so I usually make my money in the spring and summer. Then I kind of hold onto it, store my nuts and then in the winter is always slow," Hays said.

To attract new clients, he's dropped his prices 30 to 40% and is willing to negotiate.

"We’re all pretty slow so it’s a good time to hire any contractors really," Hays said.

He's hopeful that business will bounce back soon.

"Now I’m hoping we can just make it through this rough period, and next year it picks up, but we’ll see," Hays said.

