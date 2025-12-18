As alcohol sales spike during holiday season, one doctor reminds you of suggested drinking limits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays are a moment to relax, celebrate and be with family. A lot of times, that means alcohol is in the mix.

While now is prime time for buying adult beverages, it may also be a time to reflect on how much you choose to drink.

"It's that time to see the family, so you gotta spread the good joy of the spirits, as they say," laughed an employee at The Library Fine Wine and Spirits, Tennyson Spence.

Spence said they see a spike in sales in November and December. It's a trend every holiday season, but it may be more important for the shop this year.

"For us, overall it means hopefully we'll be able to keep the doors open and pay the downtown rent that we're in," he explained.

That's because, for context, there's been a sharp drop in alcohol consumption in recent years. Gallup says the self-reported drinking rate in the United States has been declining since 2023, pointing to a growing belief that alcohol is unhealthy.

"Yeah, I'd definitely say it appears on the decline," said Spence.

"I think these are some good trends that we see, but certainly the holidays present a certain challenge," added Dr. Joseph Sharpe, the behavioral health hospital chief medical officer at Ascension St. Thomas.

He said the recommended guidelines for a woman are no more than 1 drink and no more than 2 for men. If those are hard rules for you to follow, he said that there are still ways to avoid over-drinking.

"Know yourself, know your limits, and set that limit before you even step foot into whatever venue that is," said Dr. Sharpe. "The other thing I also recommend is alternating, maybe a mocktail or a sparkling water, to basically stretch out our time and to get some additional hydration."

Dr. Sharpe added that Dry January, where you give up alcohol for the first month of the year, is a great way to limit your alcohol intake and start the year off right.

While he hopes you take note of your health this season, it's not stopping bottles from flying off the shelves, especially between now and New Year's.

"Yes, we won't be open on Christmas Day or on New Year's, but we'll be open the rest of the time and in between!" concluded Spence.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.