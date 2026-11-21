NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The price of your next burger is getting harder for restaurants to swallow.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ground beef hit $7.16 a pound in August, nearly 8% higher than a year ago.

At The Pharmacy Burger, beef is the biggest food expense.

Daniel Frazer, director of operations at The Pharmacy Burger, says the goal has always been to create a place for the community.

"When our owner opened this restaurant, he wanted a place that could be really like a safe haven in the neighborhood where people can come with their families, not just you know, not just a bar, but a place you can come and celebrate and enjoy," Frazer said.

That throwback idea has been serving up nostalgia in Nashville since 2011.

"We opened at the very end, December 27 of 2011. So we are about to celebrate our 15th anniversary," Frazer said.

From its best of Nashville burgers to its beer garden, the restaurant has built a following by giving customers a place to gather and feel at home.

But keeping that experience affordable is getting harder.

"Everything hurts, and you feel like you're getting nickel and dimed across the board to where everybody's trying to extract their little piece of value out of what you do," Frazer said.

Beef is the restaurant's top expense, and the cost has climbed sharply.

"Beef prices and beef is our number one line item for food has increased quite a bit, and it's one that's hard because while you can get in a beef contract, sometimes that's actually not the best. That price can fluctuate a lot, as we've seen in the last five years," Frazer said.

Insurance, transportation and an unpredictable supply chain are squeezing margins too. Still, Frazer says they haven't raised menu prices in about a year and a half.

"Part of my job is looking at what people pay. I know that our burgers are priced less than other places in the city in our kind of range," Frazer said.

As The Pharmacy Burger approaches 15 years, the challenge is keeping that neighborhood experience alive without pricing people out.

"I think that feeling, that warmth, has resonated through what we do, and I think that's kept people coming," Frazer said.

Frazer says he's hopeful prices will stabilize next year, but for now, restaurants are having to be smart about every dollar they spend—and every dollar they charge customers.

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