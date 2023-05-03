'As I grow older, my memories, they dissipate': Newborn photographer steps in to save the day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a newborn photographer bailed while a mom was in labor, a stranger showed up to save the day.

First-time parents Alysa and David DeVille are in love with Evangeline Nadine DeVille. She was born at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on April 28th.

But it didn't go as planned. Their newborn photographer flaked when she was in labor.

"She blocked me, and it broke my heart, which is why I made that post on Facebook," DeVille said.

Moon Haven Studios photographer Alyssa Coppett responded on social media.

“I decided to take Alysa’s session because something felt right in my heart to do it, and it’s like from the moment I took that session, my life has started having these other synchronicities click, and it’s telling me I should not give up on what I’m trying to do for the community,” Coppett said.

Not only do they have the same name, but they're both married to Fort Campbell soldiers.

"Being able to step into that, and see that it was fate that brought us together, was something that I think a lot of people can really relate to and connect with themselves," Coppett said.

When she arrived at the hospital, Alyssa found out why the photographs might be the most important ones she'll ever take.

"Alysa having a prior injury that impacts her memory, and knowing that she’s going to forget, makes me sympathize with her because of my own experience in motherhood," Coppett said.

Alyssa said she was in a car crash involving a drunk driver as a child and was diagnosed with a brain injury.

One day, these moments might be her only recollection of birth. DeVille said, "As I grow older, my memories — they dissipate. I don’t have any memories from my childhood my teenage years. I don’t even remember marrying my husband."

As a mother who suffered from postpartum depression, it's something Alyssa understands all too well.

"There are pieces that are blank that I can’t remember, and that is one major impact of postpartum disorders," Coppett said.

Now, these photos serve as a reminder of why her work is so important.

"Whenever you’re able to make connections that are personal, it reignites that creative passion in you," Coppett said.

Moon Haven Studios Evangeline



As far as the deposit she sent to her original photographer — Alysa said she's chalking it up to a loss.

"My pregnancy was really hard. I had a lot of ups and downs, and I was really feeling like the world was just yucky with everything going on, having a baby and wondering what her life is going to be like. Alyssa really showed me that there are still good people," DeVille said.