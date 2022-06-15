As inflation continues, financial worries weigh heavy on Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eating out was something Pablo Bodini used to do frequently. Nowadays, he finds himself pinching pennies where possible, which is getting harder to do.

"Beforehand, I'm talking about three, four years only, you could get a good meal for under like $10," he said. "Nowadays, that's impossible."

Whether it's the price of food or gas, Bodini is feeling the squeeze.

"Yeah, I'm just more careful," he said. "You know, I just look at the prices. I compare prices and try to keep the same level of quality."

For many people, making ends meet is becoming harder to do.

Recent data shows 42% of Americans say financial worries are impacting their mental health, especially for women and millennials.

"Just understanding what is driving your fears and anxieties can be the great first step and then figuring out how to address those," Rikki Harris, CEO of Tennessee Voices.

She said creating a plan can help alleviate some of that anxiety.

"For finances, I think the first thing to do is reach out to someone who can help you," said Harris. "So a financial adviser or looking online for resources."

She said there are many free resources out there, something her clients often need.

"So beyond what they get here for mental health support, we can help them find support for maybe reducing bills, maybe helping them access food pantries or things that can help with other concerns that they have," said Harris.

Another thing she said is to remember to practice self-care.

"If you're taking care of yourself, and you're pouring into yourself and you're strong and healthy, then you've got enough juice, enough oxygen to help someone else, and that could be your family, your spouse, your kids," said Harris.

In this world of so much instability, she said there are some things you can control, and taking of your own mental health should be one of them.

You can find more information about TN Voices here, and other helpful links below:

Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line: Available 24 hours a day/365 days a year is a free resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide you support and guidance and work to connect you with appropriate community supports. Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741-741.

ResilienTN: ResilienTN is an initiative that works to prevent the loss of life to overdose and suicide by empowering Tennesseans with the tools and knowledge to overcome their personal challenges and watch out for and help those around them. The campaign includes training in overdose reversal and suicide prevention; events focused on addiction recovery efforts on college campuses, and suicide prevention among people living with substance use.