As Nolensville grows, the town gets its first ladder fire truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The town of Nolensville has been one of the fastest-growing areas over the last several years.

But until recently, the town didn't have a way to fight fires at some of its biggest and tallest buildings -- as more people continued to move in.

To fix that, three years ago, the then-volunteer department even tried asking for donations for a ladder truck.

Now as a paid department, grant money has opened up to help pay for equipment like a new ladder truck they have ordered to help battle blazes in a growing town.

The truck is still about a year out. Officials say they picked a more readily available model compared to the standard wait time other departments are seeing for new fire trucks: approaching a four-year wait list due to backlogs.

Nolensville is also preparing to open a new fire station to help house some of the new equipment.