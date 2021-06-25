As parents return to work, waitlists at child care centers continue to grow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Creative Care Center in Nashville, the wait-list for incoming children is growing.

“It could be up to a year, it could be right now," said Director Cynthia White.

As parents are returning to the office, demand is at an all-time high.

“It’s like the day everybody took their masks off the phones have not stopped ringing and the tours have been constant,” said White.

Over at The Children’s Playroom in Brentwood, it’s a similar situation.

“Business is good and we are not complaining,” said owner Gini Langham. She said her children's parents aren’t just going back to work, they’re going out too. “Some are going out to dinner more than they used to, they’re feeling more comfortable now, they’ve been immunized, grandparents have been immunized. So it’s more social events than anything else,” she said.

While the situation may be great for the industry, it could mean trouble for parents struggling to find care.

“We’ve certainly heard a lot lately about many parents not having returned to work yet and many jobs going unfilled and a big part of that is about child care,” said Blair Taylor, CEO of Tennesseans for Quality Early Education.

In a recent study, TQEE found 70% of Nashville parents said child care access is a struggle. "This is a story of working folks trying to make ends meet, child care clearly is a part of that and the challenges are real,” said Taylor.

Now as parents return to the work, White is noticing a growing trend. “We’ve had many parents come back from the pandemic pregnant with their second child," she said.

She said the situation won’t be slowing down any time soon.