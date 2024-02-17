As temperatures fall this weekend, Nashville street performer keeps on drumming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While we're expecting colder temperatures this weekend, the sharp turn in the weather is nothing new in Tennessee.

Keith Taylor — who often plays drums on the corner of Woodland Street and Interstate Drive near Nissan Stadium — knows Nashville weather is just as unpredictable as the drivers in rush hour.

"Oh my God, it be crazy with the weather changing. It's crazy," he said.

Now, the climate is taking a sharp turn Friday night and into the weekend.

"I hope it don't get too cold," said Keith. "Rain is the worst because it gets so wet, and you just sit out here. My sticks break and it messes up my sound. Rain is the worst."

Keith says he puts up with the 20 and 30 degree temperatures to pay his bills and care for his three children under 6-years-old.

"If I can get up and get out and the weather let me out, I'm coming out here," he said. "They be like, 'Oh my God, you're so crazy coming out here' and they tip me big, just for being out in the cold."

Rain or shine, Keith says you'll know where to find him.