As the investigation into the deadly jet ski crash continues, we're learning more about the victims

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Funeral arrangements are being set for a step-father and his young step-son, after they were involved in a crash on their jet ski.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, investigators say Aaron White and his 8-year-old step-son Blake Brainard, collided with a barge on the Cumberland River, near Cheatham Dam. It killed them both.

A source close to the investigation says they still haven't been able to recover the jet ski, but they are hoping to do so in order to retrieve some data that could be helpful in their investigation. They're also checking with the owner of the barge, Hines Furlong Line, to make sure they were running the proper navigation lights that night.

TWRA Boating Officer Clay Hetland says the tragic incident highlights the importance of knowing Tennessee boating laws, including that jet skis aren't allowed to be operated after sunset.

"In the state of Tennessee, it is illegal to operate a PWC or jet ski, from sunset to sunrise," said Hetland.

He said that's because jet skis are smaller and don't have navigation lights, making it hard for them to see and be seen.

"Nighttime navigation in general is just a lot more difficult, depth perception is off. Certain areas of rivers, certain areas of lakes — very dark," said Hetland. "It’s important to keep that safety aspect on the forefront of our minds."

Blake Brainard was a third grader at Charlotte Elementary School. His mother is a teacher at Charlotte Middle School. Dickson County Schools released a statement about the crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the entire community. We want to be able to provide assistance and the necessary resources available for the staff and students of those schools impacted by this tragic loss," said Danny Weeks, superintendent of Dickson County Schools.

Charlotte Middle School posted a message of support for Blake's mother.

"As a request from our students, we will be wearing yellow tomorrow in honor of Ms. Brainard and her family. On Tuesday we will wear purple (that is her favorite color). Please continue to pray for everyone," the post reads.

Family members say funeral arrangements for both Aaron and Blake will be finalized soon. The family is also working to set up a GoFundMe fundraiser.