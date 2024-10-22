As the 'Queen of Hopkinsville' Amy Watson retires, her beloved hometown celebrates her career

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Like most thriving towns, Hopkinsville has beloved business owners, faith leaders and of course a mayor.

But how many communities can say they have a Queen? Many in Hopkinsville tell us, if they have one, it's probably NewsChannel 5's Amy Watson.

"I definitely think it’s just really cool that she’s from here," said Sam Bartolotti, who owns BellaMarie Boutique.

"She’s engaged in the community, she’s a reliable voice," said Kevin Lee, Amy's pastor.

"Oh it’s just been a feather in our hat. It’s like, hey Amy Watson’s from Hopkinsville so it must be an okay place to be from," said John Schrecker, former owner of Schrecker's Jewlery.

Like most monarchs, there hasn't been a formal election. But you could argue, Amy has been wearing the crown since the first time she reported in the town she calls home. "She is a shining light. She’s always brought the brightest and best things out about Hopkinsville," said James Knight, Mayor of Hopkinsville. "You let something happen in Hopkinsville, she makes sure she has it on the news or she has one of y’alls crews down here."

"Every once and a while, she would be standing on the street corner with a news story or something," said Schrecker.

Whether the news is good or harder to hear, Amy always seems to deliver it with lots of heart. But what her fellow Hopkinsville residents have known for years is, that's no act. "Like it is on the air, she’s outgoing and self-effacing," said Schrecker.

"The same person you see on TV is the person you meet. Kind, energetic, engaging," said Lee, Pastor of New Work Fellowship.

Amy's love for her home isn't an act either. When Amy isn't on air, she often shops at BellaMarie Boutique or looks for treasures at Antiques on Sixth or admires pieces at Schrecker's Jewelry. "You see Amy everywhere," said Mayor Knight.

"We’ve seen her quite often, especially around the holidays," said Barolotti.

"She loves to come in when she has time, and she’s bought several good pieces from me," said Catherine Arthur, owner of Antiques on Sixth.

Sadly for us, the Queen of Hopkinsville is stepping down from her morning show throne after nearly 20 years at NewsChannel 5 and more than three decades in broadcasting. That news was met with sadness by people we met in HopTown. "I mean I just love watching her on the news and hearing her talk," said Denae Harris, a Hopkinsville resident.

"You’ve been such a great anchor and God bless you," said Eric Taylor, another proud Hopkinsville resident.

"She's dedicated to the people in the communities and we need to have more people like her," said Michael Tyler of Hopkinsville.

That being said, now that Amy will have more time, and way less of a commute, she'll certainly have plenty to do, if she wants to. "There’s an opening for Amy if she wants it here at the store," said Schrecker with a laugh.

"We’re glad to have her back home," said Arthur.

As for her status as the Queen of Hopkinsville? Long may she reign. "I think she set a standard for the community," said Lee.

"When you say Hopkinsville, KY and everyone knows exactly where it is around here due to her," said Barolotti.

"Ain’t nobody like Miss Amy Watson," said Harris.

"We’re going to miss seeing her on the news -- but what she’s done for Hopkinsville will be felt for years to come," said Mayor Knight.

Amy Watson's final newscast as co-anchor of NewsChannel 5 This Morning will be Friday, October 25th at 9 am.

