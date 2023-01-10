As the Tennessee General Assembly gavels in, demonstrators sound off on abortion rights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The first day of the 113th Tennessee General Assembly is usually pretty ceremonial.

"I hereby declare the organizational session of the House of Representatives for the 113th General Assembly of the State of Tennessee now in session," said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

"You don’t really know what to expect, being a new member. So just anxious I think," said newly elected Rep. Jeff Burkhart, a Republican from Clarksville.

It provides a chance for freshman lawmakers from different parties and backgrounds to be sworn in and swear allegiances to their causes.

"I’m new, I’m still learning," said newly elected Rep. Justin Jones, a Democrat from Nashville. "Voting rights, healthcare, police accountability, living wages."

"Definitely roads, infrastructure," said Rep. Burkhart.

And while the debates on the floor won't happen for a few weeks, outside the chamber, rumblings from some demonstrators have already begun. A handful of people started over at Legislative Plaza and made their way into the Capitol hallway to voice their displeasure over topics like abortion and transgender rights.

"We must amend that bill for the benefit of Tennessee's women and families, as well as our healthcare community," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons, the Democratic House Caucus Chairman.

Tennessee Democrats have already filed legislation that would carve out specific exemptions to Tennessee's Abortion Trigger Law that passed the legislature last year. "To not have an exception for rape or incest or life of the mother — and then to threaten medical care providers with criminal prosecution, that’s just wrong. We have to take action to amend that in a productive manner," said Clemmons.

While some moderate Republicans appear to back the measure, House Majority Leader William Lamberth defended the current law on the books.

"We have a really good law on the books right now that protects both mothers and children, and so there’s no reason to change that — that I know of," said Lamberth, a Republican from Sumner County.

Even if the bill passes both chambers, it would have to meet the approval of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. He seemed, at least at first, hesitant to answer questions about the proposed legislation during a media availability Tuesday in Franklin. "It’s really important that we provide for the protection of a mother in serious maternal health conditions, situations. It’s important we provide for families going forward, but with regard to the law as it currently stands, I’m satisfied with it," said Governor Lee.

In-depth debates on legislation, like abortion, likely won't happen until after Gov. Lee gives his State of the State address, which is still a few weeks away.

Unlike Congress, Tennessee's chamber leadership elections went as expected. Both Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally will both retain their speakership positions in their respective chambers for another session.