Ascension's mammogram bus brings critical services to rural areas, young people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month — a time we should all remember to check for breast cancer.

But one hospital system is coming to you to help you do that, with the help of one of the only mammogram buses in the city.

Ascension St. Thomas' mobile mammogram unit has driven around Middle Tennessee for years.

With some breast cancer cases on the rise and the need for these services in rural areas, the bus might be more valuable than ever.

"They tell me that had we not come to their community, they still would not have gotten their mammogram," said lead technician Tiffany Baxter.

She said the team plans to go to far, rural areas to expand their reach and impact.

"It's really hard for some of the elderly, or even those in the rural communities, to find the finances even...or maybe they don't drive," she explained.

Moira Gray, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and later became an oncology nurse, said they have been seeing more and more young people develop the cancer.

According to 2022 data from the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, cases of breast cancer in women under 50 have risen faster than in women over that age.

Although not diagnosed on the mobile bus, Gray said the unit is a game-changer for both rural folks and a growing number of young people.

"It's not something anybody thinks they're going to go through at 25 years old, but it happened to me, and it can happen to anyone else, too," she reminded you. "Get those screenings, do those self exams, and if you do get the news that you have breast cancer — you're going to get through it. Just fight."

If you see the mobile unit around, you can always walk in and get checked out. They don't require insurance, and it takes 15 minutes for an exam.

Experts encourage women to get a mammogram at 40 years of age, but you can get one earlier. It's particularly recommended for those with a family history of breast cancer.

They remind you that everyone can, and should, self-exam as well.

Keep in mind, men can develop breast cancer, too, and they are able to get mammograms.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.