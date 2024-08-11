Watch Now
News

Actions

Assembly Food Fall hosts Summer Olympics Bash to close out Paris Olympics

Olympics Paris 2024 Medals
Michel Euler / AP
The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sept. 14, 2017.
Olympics Paris 2024 Medals
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Sunday people can celebrate the end of the Paris Olympics at a watch party on Broadway!

Assembly Food Hall is hosting the Summer Olympics Bash that will be fun for the whole family to watch the closing ceremony.

The party starts at 2 p.m., which is when the closing ceremony gets started, so get there early to pick a good spot in front of the big screen.

Entry is free and then you can enjoy the ceremony while being able to eat from more than 30 local food and drink vendors in the food hall. There will be crafts for the kids and fun games.

While cheering on team USA, you can look out for Nashville native and Harpeth Hall graduate Gretchen Walsh who will be bringing back home four medals. Walsh earned two silver medals for her part in the 4x100m freestyle relay and the 100m butterfly . She secured two gold medals in the mixed 4x100m medley relay and 4x100 women's medley relay final. That last relay also set a world record finishing in 3 minutes, 49.63 seconds.

It was so exciting to see her and her sister Alex compete in the Olympics. All of the athletes who competed have so much to be proud of.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.

She's in her 80's and legally blind. Franklin woman continues to crochet for those in need

“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community