Assembly Food Fall hosts Summer Olympics Bash to close out Paris Olympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Sunday people can celebrate the end of the Paris Olympics at a watch party on Broadway!

Assembly Food Hall is hosting the Summer Olympics Bash that will be fun for the whole family to watch the closing ceremony.

The party starts at 2 p.m., which is when the closing ceremony gets started, so get there early to pick a good spot in front of the big screen.

Entry is free and then you can enjoy the ceremony while being able to eat from more than 30 local food and drink vendors in the food hall. There will be crafts for the kids and fun games.

While cheering on team USA, you can look out for Nashville native and Harpeth Hall graduate Gretchen Walsh who will be bringing back home four medals. Walsh earned two silver medals for her part in the 4x100m freestyle relay and the 100m butterfly . She secured two gold medals in the mixed 4x100m medley relay and 4x100 women's medley relay final. That last relay also set a world record finishing in 3 minutes, 49.63 seconds.

It was so exciting to see her and her sister Alex compete in the Olympics. All of the athletes who competed have so much to be proud of.

