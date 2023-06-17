Watch Now
Assembly Food Hall is one of the top 20 food halls in the country

Assembly Food Hall is nominated as one of the best food halls in the country
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever struggled to decide on one restaurant to go to with all your friends, you know the perks of a place with lots of options.

Broadway's Assembly Food Hall offers up several different eateries, and its popularity only grows.

Assembly Food Hall has been nominated as one of the best food halls in the country. Currently ranked 7 out of 20, it is is Nashville's largest rooftop, with over 30 eateries and bars and three different stages for performing.

If you want to vote to make Assembly Food Hall higher on the USA Today Top 10 leader board list of rankings, the voting will be open until Monday, July 3 at noon ET.

You can vote once per day, and the winning food halls will be announced on July 14.

