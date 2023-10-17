Watch Now
At My Fathers House, dads who have taken missteps are getting back on track, involved in their child's life

After 10 years, organization is having first ever large fundraiser
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 17, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some fathers aren't in their child's life because they feel they don't have the tools to be a good dad.

My Fathers House is an organization in Nashville helping dads get back on track.

Thomas Gooch, a dad and the son of a single mother, understands how easy it is for men to fall out of a child's life. He started My Fathers House to help dads and father figures with housing, parenting, recovery, budgeting and other things.

"I've watched other men change and grow and mature, get in their children's lives and get custody of their kids... joint custody of their kids, pay child support... pay child support off. To help other guys, it's just like a gift that keep giving," Gooch said.

My Fathers House accepts men who've just been released from jail or were homeless. The organization has four homes around Nashville.

After 10 years, My Fathers House is having it's first ever large fundraiser on Dec. 9. It is a 7 p.m. event on 2001 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, at the IBEW.

Anyone interested in donating to the organization can give on Cashapp: $MFHN2014 or Venmo: @MFHN-2014.

