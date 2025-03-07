At Plant For A Change, all people, regardless of ability, work side-by-side

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meaningful, quality jobs are not always available to people with disabilities. Even harder to find are jobs where they can work alongside people without disabilities.

"Of the 20% who are working, 80% of those are in a sheltered workshop setting where they're only working alongside people with disabilities," said Nathan Fields, co-founder of Plant For A Change. "What Plant for a Change is really passionate about, and what we hope to offer is people with and without disabilities benefit from one another."

The seed business aims to create an eco-focused workforce that includes everyone.

We visited the small, urban farm where Plant For A Change harvests most of its native seeds and packages them for sale.

Jason Van Wulven was recently hired. He's hit the ground running.

"From day one, he has just like flourished in this capacity," Fields said.

Van Wulven brings so much to the table, including his ability to connect with others and concentrate on important tasks, like filling hundreds of seed packets.

"We have so much to benefit from when people with and without disabilities are in community together," Fields said.

Van Wulven and Fields met eight years ago at Vanderbilt University. Fields was earning his master's at the time, and Van Wulven was a student in the Vanderbilt Next Steps program, a four-year certification program for students with intellectual disabilities. They were matched as Best Buddies.

"The farming community, both locally and nationally, really welcomed us and supported us in learning because we have a lot to learn. We're learning alongside each other. I never thought I would go into a career as a farmer. Did you, Jason?" Fields said. "No," Van Wulven said.

Since Van Wulven joined the team, the farming income has tripled, and production has quadrupled.

The team packs five varieties of seeds that are native to Tennessee. Their products can be purchased from 21 local vendors and on their website.

