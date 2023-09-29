At this table, dishes are served with heaping helpings of gratitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to foodie towns, Nashville has a lot to offer. From hot chicken to five course dinners there is something for everyone. But sometimes good food is just part of the equation.

"I'm a walker and they told me it’s going to be six to eight hours, so I walked, and I ended up here,” explains Joan Fischer about her first trip to the Midtown restaurant, Nada.

That was in May. Joan was in Nashville staying at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Her husband, Jeff, who had suffered from a bad heart for more than a decade was undergoing a heart transplant. And on that day, Joan’s heart needed tended to as well.

“I was obviously visibly upset, and this wonderful waitress could tell it… so I ate lunch, ate what I could, and when I went to pay, they went ‘absolutely not, this is ours.’ I couldn’t believe it!”

The good news kept coming. Jeff made it through surgery and as he grew stronger day by day in the hospital, Joan made a few return trips to Nada. Then one day - with a friend in tow whose husband was also in the hospital following a transplant - it happened again.

“All the waitresses, the general manager… they started hugging us, we started hugging them, then they brought us a little gift bag. In the box was a very substantial gift card to the Woodhouse Spa. We both went ‘oooohhhh my!’ We’re blown away!”

General Manager Adam Foster knows this isn't normal.

“Her friend broke into tears they both started hugging me telling me the story of what was taking place with their husbands, the difficult journey they had been on – it was quite a moment honestly.”

Foster says they want to be known for more than just their food at Nada. In fact, it’s part of their mission – they call it BPA – short for Blowing People Away.

“BPA is on every wall in this building here and we talk about it daily. It’s something we really do embrace,” says Foster.

Now months later, Joan is still blown away by such kindness. What was once a refuge for her, is now a regular reservation during Jeff's monthly checkups on his new heart.

Read other stories of lifesaving organ donations part of Carrie Sharp's in-depth series "The Gift" here.</h4>

“I just love the food here – they have great wine, but it’s the staff,” says Joan.

And now Jeff can come too!

“I’m sorry for the extra emotion, but I guess it’s to be considered that without it, I wouldn’t be here,” says Jeff Fischer talking about his donated heart while choking back tears.

At this table, Tex Mex fare is served with heaping helpings of gratitude for the gift of life, for care where it was least expected, and for new beginnings.

“I always say we’ve got a lot of living to do yet,” says Joan.

Joan and Jeff are also incredibly thankful for the team at Vanderbilt University Medical Center that provided such great, life-saving care. They also hope to meet the organ donor’s family someday. They say words fail to adequately express the depth of gratitude they feel.

Right now, more than 103,000 patients are waiting for an organ transplant. Sadly, twenty will die each day while waiting for a suitable match. To find out more about being an organ donor, click here:www.organdonor.gov.