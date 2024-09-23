At this thrift store in Lebanon, hope is a four-letter word packed with purpose

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all face unexpected challenges from time to time, and let's face it: some of those can be pretty tough to overcome.

That's why we always like shining a light on inspirational stories to show there's hope and that nobody has to feel alone.

The folks working at Haven House Thrift Store in Lebanon are either in a substance abuse treatment program, or have graduated from the program.

The store sells anything from clothing to video games, mirrors and even furniture. When you step inside, you're met with individuals who are not only hard working in the store — but working hard to make a change in their own lives.

"My partying had gotten pretty bad," said Chance, one of the employees.

"Right now, currently two and a half years sober," said Jeremy, one of the managers.

"This place literally saved my life," said Mike Stein, who is the operations manager but also a graduate of the program.

Programs like Haven House support not just sobriety, but finding a job and skills necessary to thrive in the workplace.

"You know because at one point in time, I didn't have no hope in life," Jeremy said.

Once hopeless — now hopeful.

"That hope turns into a big word," he said.

It's just four letters. Hope. But it's packed with purpose.

"I want to see the light come on in guys' eyes," Stein said.

"You know we're always smiling and ultimately it's true joy and genuine," Jeremy said.

"It makes me want to do better and help people and pass it on," Chance said.

These men want to continue making changes in their lives. They're optimistic.

It's okay to feel like hope is gone. It's okay to feel like you're in a dark place. There is light. There is a way out. One day, you too, could find the light and joy.

"That's hope, man," Jeremy said. "That's hope for me and that's hope for anybody that's out there struggling right now."

Watch the video in the player above to hear how people once struggling are finding life's light and joy once again.