At Wednesday vigil, family, community remembers 13-year-old Aayden Hayes, condemns gun violence

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one week since a teenager shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Aayden Hayes, in a family park in Bellevue.

Wednesday night, a vigil was held for Aayden at Red Caboose Park in Bellevue, where he was lost.

Hayes's parents, sister and dozens more came out to remember the teen and condemn gun violence.

"He was so sweet," said Aayden's mother Hope, as she wiped tears away.

"A kid that was just full of life. He was just full of life," added his father.

"A big smile," said another family member, Gwen Coffey. "He always had a big smile on his face."

"He meant a lot to us," explained his cousin. "He was the...nicest person you could ever meet."

His 16-year-old sister, who was also shot and injured in the shooting, said she wouldn't be standing here if it wasn't for Aayden.

"I'm trying to do this for him because I know this is what he would want me to do," she said to the crowd at the vigil. "I'm trying to live for him and keep his name so everyone knows he died for a purpose."

The 15-year-old shooter was charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

There is a GoFundMe set up for anyone who wants to contribute to the family.