ATC audio reveals more from near aircraft collision at BNA

We're getting a better idea of what happened as two planes nearly hit each other on the tarmac at BNA Thursday morning.
Air Traffic Control audio from LiveATC.net captured the moment the control tower confirmed the plane would be aborting takeoff, and when the plane returned back toward the gate after its tires blew out from the sudden stop.

There were 176 passengers and six crew members on board.

No one was hurt.

