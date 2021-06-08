Athens Family Restaurant reopening near Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville staple Athens Family Restaurant has found a new home after their lease wasn’t renewed after 16 years.

Athens has a popup menu at PM cafe this month and plans to expand to regular hours in July. They are taking over PM Cafe as it is shutting down this Sunday.

In a post on PM Cafe's Facebook page, they mentioned talking about concentrating on one restaurant and make it their focus. International market is getting closer to opening so they made a decision to close up shop at its location near Belmont University.

The timing lined up as Athens Family Restaurant was leaving their Melrose location after nearly two decades.

The restaurant had fallen behind on rent in 2020 during COVID restrictions. HND Realty said the original owners terminated the lease because they didn't receive rent and could no longer afford to stay.

Athens has been in Nashville for 16 years, and now has the chance to keep that legacy going.