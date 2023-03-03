Attaboy reflects three years after the tornado that took the lives of two employees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It has been three years since a tornado ripped through parts of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Attaboy over in East Nashville was not only damaged, but two employees died: Michael Dolfini and Albree Sexton.

“They exemplified so much of what is important to us at Attaboy and it's being kind and warm and welcoming and working hard and being passionate," Attaboy Managing Partner Brandon Bramhall said.

When Attaboy was hit part of the building was damaged, they also saw water and mold damage. That night Bramhall said they had a bar full of people and the building stood, but said you cannot forget the loss of life. He said this day is a mix of emotions.

On the positive, he remembers the strength of the community, but on the other side, it is a day of loss, trauma and stress.

“We’re much more in tune with weather. We are much more cognizant of risk factors and we are proactive, not reactive when it comes to tornado watch, warnings things of that nature, but you know I think myself and my business partners our core values have always been it’s the people first. It’s the staff first,” Bramhall said.