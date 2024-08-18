Attempted traffic stop leads to brief police pursuit, arrest in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attempted traffic stop led to a brief police pursuit and the arrest of a convicted felon on Sunday, Mt. Juliet Police said.

A 39-year-old from Nashville was stopped on suspicion of impaired driving and initially complied before reportedly providing a false license and fleeing the scene.

The pursuit ended on Lebanon Road where there was a minor crash.

The suspect was identified as a convicted felon wanted in Nashville and Shelby County for multiple chargegs.

He was also a convicted sex offender who had failed to properly report his location.

Police say two AR-pistols were found in his vehicle, along with spent ammunition casings.