Attempted traffic stop leads to brief police pursuit, arrest in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attempted traffic stop led to a brief police pursuit and the arrest of a convicted felon on Sunday, Mt. Juliet Police said.
A 39-year-old from Nashville was stopped on suspicion of impaired driving and initially complied before reportedly providing a false license and fleeing the scene.
The pursuit ended on Lebanon Road where there was a minor crash.
The suspect was identified as a convicted felon wanted in Nashville and Shelby County for multiple chargegs.
He was also a convicted sex offender who had failed to properly report his location.
Police say two AR-pistols were found in his vehicle, along with spent ammunition casings.
