Attorney says wrongful death lawsuit filed in Brentwood police officer's death settled

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the wrongful death lawsuits filed in the wake of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza’s on-duty death has been settled.

Legieza was killed in a crash on Franklin Road back on June 18 when his SUV was struck by a woman traveling the opposite direction.

The suspect, Ashley Kroese, has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to an affidavit, Kroese had a BAC of .166 and was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the crash.

Legieza’s widow, Heather Legieza, sued Kimbro’s Pickin’ Parlor in Franklin last year for $7 million, saying the bar served Kroese alcoholic beverages before the crash for several hours even though servers knew she was visibly intoxicated.

Legieza’s attorney said Friday that the lawsuit against the bar had been settled. The bar also issued an apology, saying in part: “We continue to feel terrible for Ms. Legieza’s loss and wish her the best in the future."

Legieza was the first Brentwood police officer to die in the line of duty. The criminal case remains ongoing.

