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Attorneys ask court to block straightening Tenn. death row inmate’s stroke-affected arm during execution

Anthony Darrell Hines_horizontal
TDOC via AP
This undated photo released by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Anthony Darrell Hines. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP)
Anthony Darrell Hines_horizontal
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorneys for Darrell Hines, the man scheduled to be executed by the state of Tennessee on Thursday, have filed a motion for a temporary restraining order that would forbid the state from "attempting to forcibly straighten Hines' stroke-affected left arm."

Hines suffered two separate strokes in December and January that paralyzed the left side of his body, according to his attorneys.

The filing argues that Hines is "very likely to experience sever pain" if the Tennessee Department of Corrections is allowed to extend his left arm to secure it to the execution gurney.

Attorneys say an alternative would be allowing Hines to be strapped to the gurney with his left arm at his side and placing the IV-lines in limbs that were not affected by the stroke.

Hines is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Thursday for the 1985 murder of Catherine Jean Jackson Jenkins.

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Nashville officer talks man off bridge in body cam video

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