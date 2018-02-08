ATU President Highlights Issues In Current Transit System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As Nashville residents get ready to cast their vote on a new, $9 billion transit plan, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union are bringing to light problems in our current system.

“We have a responsibility to set our people up for success and I’m not so sure that we’re actually doing that here,” said Patrick Green.

Green is ATU's president, one of his biggest concerns is the lack of training. “When we hire in mechanics, there’s really no specialized training for buses and buses alone,” he said.

Green said training deficiencies and the lack of personnel leads to bus delays and break downs, which happens every single day.

“Unfortunately because we have such a shortage of vehicles and such a great deal of maintenance issues sometimes we do have to take buses that are in question,” Green said.

An MTA spokesperson told News Channel 5 the company is working with the ATU about its concerns. Green said MTA has made some effort to work with them but, “the reality of it is, is that we’ve yet to have those sit down meetings,” Green said.

Until that happens Green will continue to fight, not only for his colleagues but the passengers who rely on public transportation.

“It’s not about us, its not just about the workforce here at this system. Its about the entire community,” said Green.

He encourages members of the public to speak up and say something if they notice issues on the buses they ride. You can do so at; http://www.nashvillemta.org/Nashville-MTA-customer-comments.asp.