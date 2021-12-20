Watch
August 21 rainfall officially sets state 24-hour precipitation record with 20.73 inches in McEwen

Brent Stone
Damage in McEwen, Tennessee
McEwen flood damage august 2021
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The devastating rainfall that hit Middle Tennessee on August 21 has officially set the state's record for total precipitation within a 24-hour period.

Humphreys County took the brunt of the rainfall, causing catastrophic flash flooding and killing 20 people.

On Monday, the State Climate Extremes Committee and the National Weather Service confirmed that 20.73 inches of rainfall fell in McEwen at the Tennessee Wastewater Treatment Plant, breaking the state's 24-hour precipitation record. On the same day, 17.03 inches was recorded at the Tennessee Valley Authority rain gauge also in McEwen, setting the second-highest record.

The previous record was 13.60 inches in Milan, Tennessee was set on September 13, 1982.

