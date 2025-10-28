Austin Drummond set to be moved to TDOC prison ahead of trial

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of murdering four people and abandoning a baby will be moved to a state prison ahead of his trial, according to CBS affiliate WREG.

Drummond was in court earlier this week according to WREG as officials stated they are unable to keep him at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office because of repeated disruptions.

Drummond has been housed in the county jail since early August.

Authorities discovered four members of the same family murdered in Lake County in July 29: Adriana Williams, James Matthew Wilson, Cortney Rose and teenager Braydon Williams.

That same day, an infant related to the victims was found abandoned but safe in a car seat in a stranger's front yard in Dyer County.