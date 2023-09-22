Austin Martin and the Herd fundraising aims to raise enough for 40 Make-A-Wishes by Christmas

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a big weekend for Austin Martin and the Herd. The band is playing inside the Starstruck Farm on Saturday.

This concert is different as it aims to give back to kids facing the biggest obstacles.

"If we could help, then why not do it," Austin said.

The group is raising money for Make-A-Wish. They are hoping to get enough for 40 wishes all by Christmas.

"I just remember thinking back to my childhood and how awful that would be if there was something holding you back from doing all the things kids do," Austin said.

The money they are donating is from a portion of ticket sales, merchandise and more.