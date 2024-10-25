Austin Peay art professor paints playful animals to encourage people to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Election Day draws near, you don't have to look far to see campaign signs in yards all across Middle Tennessee. But there's another sign, usually involving a playful animal, that's sending a very different message.

That message originates from the art studio of Paul Collins. Collins teaches art at Austin Peay State University but commutes from his home and art studio in the 12 South neighborhood of Nashville.

He got the idea to paint colorful characters encouraging people to go vote, during some of the animosity surrounding the 2020 elections. "Just reading political news and making myself crazy," said Collins. "I thought, oh I’ll make a cardinal because the cardinal’s a messenger that just says vote. So I made a cardinal sign and I put it up in my neighborhood, and I just thought I’ll do this once a day until the election."

Collins carves each critter by hand. He does the same for the painted design. "I try to make each one really really different," said Collins.

The only commonality between his creations is the message to go vote. "It’s important to me that they just say vote and not who to vote for," said Collins. "I can’t determine the outcome but it’s very bothersome to me that so few people vote."

The cost? Absolutely free. Collins raises money for the supplies by selling some of his other art online. GoodWood Nashville has also donated some plywood for the project.

After the original 2020 run, people started noticing and loving Paul's creations. "Just reaching out through mostly Instagram asking me for a sign, and then I’d ask them what their kid’s favorite animal was. You know this sort of thing. It was really fun," he said.

So far, Paul has fulfilled every request, although that's getting tougher by the day. "We are 443, but who’s counting?" joked Collins. "It’s a ton of work."

When Paul finishes one of his signs, they end up on his porch for pickup. From there, they've ended up around the 12 South Neighborhood, as far south as Granny White Park, as far north as Clarksville. "When people request a sign, I ask that they send me a picture. So I have a lot of pictures where they find themselves, which I really like," said Collins.

To Paul, seeing his quirky animal kingdom all around the Midstate is worth all the work and irritation from his wife. "My wife is done with this project, she’s like done with this project," he said with a laugh.

Because as Election Day draws near, he wants his message to be clear. "I think we create a more perfect union and a more perfect policy and have more perfect outcomes if we -- all work together," he said.

If you'd like to admire more of Paul's work or request a sign, visit his Instagram page.

